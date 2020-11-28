Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 390,000 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Vale accounts for approximately 4.7% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Vale by 14.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,007,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

