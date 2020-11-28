Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 841,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after acquiring an additional 309,209 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,626,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,376,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,717,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,488. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

