Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $410,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,781,086.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 961,778 shares of company stock worth $27,086,877. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 428,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,899. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

