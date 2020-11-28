Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,889. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

