Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.81 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. EQT accounts for 2.0% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

EQT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 1,440,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

