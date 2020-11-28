Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Invests $4.19 Million in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. China Life Insurance accounts for about 4.7% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 139.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 13.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LFC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $11.99. 308,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,271. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.03 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

