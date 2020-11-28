Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Makes New $979,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

BLDR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,410. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

