Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Takes $3.14 Million Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Vedanta makes up about 3.5% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEDL. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,941,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 23.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vedanta by 667.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vedanta by 701.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEDL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.57. 629,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 12.3%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

