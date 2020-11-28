Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Takes $637,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,680,000 after buying an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $69,808,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $101,856,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,374,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 839,145 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 105,795,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,378,625. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

