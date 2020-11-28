Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd Takes $810,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 489,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

ATVI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 3,382,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,398,453. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,002 shares of company stock worth $21,248,416. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

