Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $15.52. Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 11,737,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $128.00 million and a P/E ratio of -18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.81.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.