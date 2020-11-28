Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after buying an additional 941,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryder System by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ryder System by 370.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 304,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after buying an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.86. 123,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

