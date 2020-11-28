Safe Haven Price Up 18% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $558,925.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00869037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven's official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

