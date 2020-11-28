Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

