salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $194,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.17.

CRM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.63. 7,395,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

