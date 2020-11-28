Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAXPY opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

