Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,342. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

