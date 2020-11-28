Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandridge Mississippian Trust I 58.82% 16.46% 16.46% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandridge Mississippian Trust I $8.15 million 0.69 $5.16 million N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 4.08 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

