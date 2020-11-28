Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Yves Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

LON:SNN traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 564 ($7.37). The stock had a trading volume of 319,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.04. Sanne Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 611.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 636. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.45 million and a PE ratio of 54.23.

Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.