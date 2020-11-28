Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $527.31

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.31 and traded as high as $589.00. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at $588.00, with a volume of 67,159 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 million and a PE ratio of 65.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 529.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.07.

In related news, insider Robert Talbut bought 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £7,176.86 ($9,376.61).

About Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP)

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

