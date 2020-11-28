Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

