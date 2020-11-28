Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $88.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.