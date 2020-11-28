Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Head-To-Head Survey

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Inovalon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 4.60 $7.78 million $0.41 46.39

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38

Inovalon has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy N/A 88.77% 10.64% Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Summary

Inovalon beats Scienjoy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 988,000 physicians; 522,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 314 million individuals and 53 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.