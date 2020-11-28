Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) stock opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) Company Profile

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

