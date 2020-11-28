Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Shares of SALT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.89. 158,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,107. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 145,773 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

