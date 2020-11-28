Scotiabank Increases Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.50

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.35. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 62.27.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

