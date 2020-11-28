Scotiabank Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $14.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Sunday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

