Seal Finance (SEAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $180,054.88

Seal Finance (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Seal Finance has a total market cap of $180,054.88 and $540.00 worth of Seal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seal Finance token can now be bought for $51.65 or 0.00297301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seal Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00372541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.39 or 0.02978092 BTC.

About Seal Finance

Seal Finance (CRYPTO:SEAL) is a token. Its launch date was February 11th, 2018. Seal Finance’s total supply is 3,486 tokens. Seal Finance’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seal Finance’s official website is seal.finance.

Seal Finance Token Trading

Seal Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.