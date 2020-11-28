SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,827. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $392.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

