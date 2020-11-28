Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Secureworks by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Secureworks by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Secureworks by 174.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Secureworks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,146 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Secureworks by 27.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,450. The firm has a market cap of $956.68 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.13. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

