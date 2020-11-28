Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 561.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.