Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after buying an additional 1,854,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,020,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

