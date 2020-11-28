Shivom Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00371392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.37 or 0.02932392 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

