Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

SMT opened at C$3.85 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.78 million and a PE ratio of 30.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.