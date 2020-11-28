Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

SIRI stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 32,588.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,276,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

