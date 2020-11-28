Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.81.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,111. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.16. 1,215,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,355. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

