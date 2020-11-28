SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $109,791.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017288 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

