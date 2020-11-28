Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $3.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WS Management Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,016,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 375,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

