Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $128,189.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,427,053 shares of company stock valued at $176,204,204.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 268.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,690,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.