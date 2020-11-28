South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of South State worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 148,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.16. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

