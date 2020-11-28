Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $1,733,643.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. 121,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

