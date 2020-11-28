Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $628.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

