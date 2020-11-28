SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $32.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.65. 754,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,494. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.