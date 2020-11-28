SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.25.

Get SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) alerts:

TSE SSRM opened at C$22.99 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 46.16.

About SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.