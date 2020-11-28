STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.10.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.07 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

