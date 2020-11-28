Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

STMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.80.

Stamps.com stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day moving average of $222.37.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $500,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,677 shares of company stock valued at $53,394,304. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 142.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

