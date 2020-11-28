Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLFPY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.