Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $565.50

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.50 and traded as high as $612.90. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) shares last traded at $603.50, with a volume of 153,286 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market cap of $530.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 520.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L)’s payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) Company Profile (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

