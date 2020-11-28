Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

