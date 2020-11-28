Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 43,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,211. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,611,004. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.